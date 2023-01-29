Rain returns Sunday, clouds linger throughout week

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A warm week with mostly cloudy skies is expected in the Florida Panhandle, with Sunday seeing the first of a couple rounds of rain over the next few days.

After a mostly sunny and mild day Saturday, changes overnight will see clouds increase by sunrise. Low temperatures fall to the mid 40s just after midnight, with a return to the 50s expected by the time you wake up Sunday. Despite mostly cloudy skies, high temperatures on Sunday will be fairly warm, reaching the upper 60s at the coast, and potentially 70 further inland.

The main story on Sunday will be the return of rainfall, which comes as a result of a weak disturbance moving through the southeast. There’s a marginal risk for severe weather south of I10, which suggests a low-end risk for some strong to severe storms. The main impact will be heavy rain, since we could see isolated areas of 1-2″ inches. The showers will depart on Monday, although moisture and warmth will continue even as rain chances fade away.

For the remainder of the week, highs will stay in the 70s with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Our next round of rainfall moves in on Wednesday, with the best chance for showers and storms occurring throughout the day on Thursday,

