WCSO investigating multiple burglaries and stolen cars.

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Walton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating multiple burglaries, including a stolen car.

According to WCSO deputies, a Walton County Fire Rescue Medic spotted multiple subjects wearing ski masks burglarizing a vehicle on Leisure Lake Road just after 2 a.m. Saturday morning in DeFuniak Springs.

The medic told deputies the suspects seemingly got spooked by the ambulance and they sped away in a silver-colored car. The medic was reportedly able to see a partial FL tag and said the vehicle was a newer Honda. A FLOCK alert matching the silver Honda Civic came back stolen out of Crestview.

Crestview Police Department officials said the Honda was spotted by officers. The vehicle was reportedly found abandoned shortly after they attempted a traffic stop.

According to WCSO officials, throughout the day, multiple burglaries were reported in Walton County including a stolen vehicle – a lime green Ford Fiesta with a flat tire. They said the burglaries occurred on Commerce Circle, Leisure Lake, Michelangelo Road, and Oakwood Lakes Boulevard in DeFuniak Springs. Officials report all vehicles broken into were left unlocked.

The suspects reportedly stopped at the Tom Thumb gas station located at Highway 90 and U.S. 331. Outside cameras at the business show both vehicles parking at the gas pumps just before 4 a.m. Authorities said a suspect matching video footage from one of the vehicle burglaries got out of the driver’s seat of the stolen green Ford, then pay $10 in cash for gas.

The subject is described as a black male with a facemask, wearing a black sweatshirt with distinctive coloring on the front, a thin build, skinny jeans, and dark-colored shoes. A second suspect in the stolen Honda never entered the store and was not visible on outside cameras.

Walton County Sheriff’s deputies said they also collected all video footage at each victim’s residence.

Officials report the stolen green Ford was found in Fort Walton Beach late Saturday evening. Fort Walton Beach Police reportedly contacted WCSO when it was found at an apartment complex. Officers reported that one was found with the vehicle.

The sheriff’s office is asking for the public’s help with any information they may have about these incidents.

