Get ready for the 36th Bay County Job Fair

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 7:39 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Anyone looking for a job in the Bay County area is in luck. The 36th Annual Bay County Job Fair is back and ready to provide great opportunities for those looking.

Communications Manager, Becky Samarripa, stopped by the studio to give details on the upcoming job fair.

With over 60 employers, Samarripa said the fair strives to unit Bay County talent with the best employment opportunities every year.

The fair is set to begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, February 4th and end at 1 p.m.

Early entry for veterans, military spouses, and transitioning service members begins at 9 a.m.

There is no registration required for job seekers. For a full list of job opportunities available, visit CareerSource Gulf Coast here.

