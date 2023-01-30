Hundreds race to raise money for breast cancer patients

Sandestin, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Hundreds of runners laced up their shoes and sported pink to raise money for those battling breast cancer at a weekend event. The Pink Walk and 5K benefitting Fore Her was held at Baytowne Wharf. More than 200 people participated, and the event raised more than $10,000.

Fore Her is a non-profit raising money for breast cancer patients currently undergoing treatment and in financial need in the Panhandle. In addition to the 5K race, there was also a survivor stroll to honor breast cancer survivors. NewsChannel 7′s Jessica Foster, a 5-year breast cancer survivor, was one of those honored at the event.

The organization will be holding a Tea Fore Her on March 5th. To learn more about this event and the Fore Her organization, click here.

