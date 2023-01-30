Man charged for stabbing, firearm possession

Frazier was charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of ammunition by a convicted felon.(Panama City Police Department)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 11:31 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man is in jail after officers say he stabbed a victim in the chest.

Panama City Police responded to a call Friday evening about the incident occurring at an apartment on W. U.S. 98.

Police say they learned the victim and 41-year-old Jamie L. Frazier had been involved in a verbal argument at the home. During the investigation, Detectives and analysts with PCPD reportedly found a blood trail at the scene.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with a non-life-threatening wound.

When Frazier was found, he allegedly still had the weapon used in the stabbing tucked into the waistband of his pants. A search warrant was executed at the residence, where investigators say a loaded Taurus 9mm handgun was also found.

Frazier was charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of ammunition by a convicted felon, and booked into Bay County Jail.

Anyone with more information in this case is asked to call the Panama City Police Department at 850-872-3100 or report tips anonymously via their Tip411 app.

