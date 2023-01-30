Two men charged for violent outburst, over $1,000 in damages

Davis (left) and Cleveland (right) were booked in Bay County Jail.
Davis (left) and Cleveland (right) were booked in Bay County Jail.(Panama City Police Department)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 11:58 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Police arrested two men after they reportedly started a violent outburst that cost a large sum in damages.

On Sunday morning, Panama City Police responded to a call at a residence on 13th Street.

When officers arrived, they allegedly discovered over $1,000 in damages to the home, including a large fish tank that busted and flooded the area, a large television set on the floor, several broken mirrors and one broken window due to a brick being thrown through it.

Detectives say 36-year-old Michael Ray Davis and 38-year-old Corey Tyree Cleveland had come to the home to cause damages in a dispute with the occupant.

Investigators state they were later able to arrest Davis and Cleveland without incident.

Davis was charged with burglary of an occupied dwelling, throwing a missile into an occupied dwelling, aggravated assault, robbery by sudden snatching, tampering with a witness, grand theft, battery, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without the intent to kill, and criminal mischief.

Cleveland was charged with being an accessory to the following: burglary of an occupied dwelling, throwing a missile into an occupied dwelling, aggravated assault, robbery by sudden snatching, grand theft, tampering with a witness, and criminal mischief.

Both men were booked into the Bay County Jail.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities said for unknown reasons, the car swerved off the road, through a ditch, and then...
Three seriously injured, one child dead after car crashes into tree
Maui firefighter critically injured after being sucked into storm drain during heavy rains
Firefighter sucked into storm drain and swept to sea, officials say
WCSO investigating multiple burglaries and stolen cars.
WCSO investigating multiple burglaries and stolen cars
FILE - Then-Arizona Cardinals outside linebacker Jessie Lemonier (53) is shown on the sidelines...
Ex-Lions, Liberty linebacker Jessie Lemonier dead at 25
Annie Wersching arrives at the FOX Winter All-Star Party in Pasadena, Calif., on Jan. 11, 2010....
‘24,’ ‘Runaways’ actor Annie Wersching has died at 45

Latest News

Frazier was charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, possession of a firearm by a...
Man charged for stabbing, firearm possession
Breast cancer survivors participate in a Survivor Stroll at the Fore Her Pink Walk and 5K.
Hundreds race to raise money for breast cancer patients
The job fair is this Saturday starting at 10 a.m.
Get ready for the 36th Annual Bay County Job Fair
The 36th Bay County Job Fair is taking place this Saturday .
The 36th Annual Bay County Job Fair is Here