Two men charged for violent outburst, over $1,000 in damages

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Police arrested two men after they reportedly started a violent outburst that cost a large sum in damages.

On Sunday morning, Panama City Police responded to a call at a residence on 13th Street.

When officers arrived, they allegedly discovered over $1,000 in damages to the home, including a large fish tank that busted and flooded the area, a large television set on the floor, several broken mirrors and one broken window due to a brick being thrown through it.

Detectives say 36-year-old Michael Ray Davis and 38-year-old Corey Tyree Cleveland had come to the home to cause damages in a dispute with the occupant.

Investigators state they were later able to arrest Davis and Cleveland without incident.

Davis was charged with burglary of an occupied dwelling, throwing a missile into an occupied dwelling, aggravated assault, robbery by sudden snatching, tampering with a witness, grand theft, battery, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without the intent to kill, and criminal mischief.

Cleveland was charged with being an accessory to the following: burglary of an occupied dwelling, throwing a missile into an occupied dwelling, aggravated assault, robbery by sudden snatching, grand theft, tampering with a witness, and criminal mischief.

Both men were booked into the Bay County Jail.

