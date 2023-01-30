Warm & humid feels for much of this week

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Monday morning everyone!

It’s a slightly active morning on satellite and radar with a few spotty showers passing through. A few more will develop this morning as well, especially east and southeast of Hwy231 on down to the Forgotten Coast. Otherwise, a very isolated and small stray shower can’t be ruled out through the afternoon across NWFL. But they’ll be brief enough to wait out.

Temperatures are warm and humid this morning. We’re starting the day in the upper 60s for most. Dress comfortably for a warm and humid day ahead. Highs today top out in the mid 70s.

Our skies stay slightly unsettled through much of the week ahead as a frontal boundary stalls out across the Northern Gulf Coast. With the buoyant warm and humid air mass, and the front to provide lift, spotty and scattered rain chances will linger into Tuesday and Wednesday.

A low will develop out of Texas off the tail end of the front to help push this air mass out to the east and draw down temperatures after Thursday. Friday looks to be wet and cooler as this system pushes through.

High temperatures will fall from the mid 70s for much of this week to the low to mid 60s by the end of the week and weekend.

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly to partly cloudy skies with a stray or spotty brief shower possible. Highs today reach the mid 70s. Your 7 Day Forecast has low end rain chances for much of the mid week with better rain chances returning late Thursday into Friday and a cool down for the end of the week.

