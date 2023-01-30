Warm & muggy week ahead

The forecast for the next several days includes partly sunny weather with hit-or-miss rain through Wednesday, patchy fog, and highs in the mid 70s. The best cha
By Daniel Nyman
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 6:02 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A warm and humid week will have January feeling more like spring!

This evening will be quite warm with lows in the mid to low 60s. Dew points will sit in the 60s as well, which lends for foggy conditions throughout the area. That moisture will also help develop a few showers and thunderstorms, with a 40% chance before 8 a.m.

Monday will see a cloudy start, with gradual clearing throughout the day. South winds over the cool Gulf waters will help develop some isolated areas of fog at the coast. Elsewhere, pockets of sunshine should return as skies clear in the afternoon. Highs will warm to the mid 70s as a result.

Temperatures will sit in the mid 70s through Thursday, with humid air continuing to funnel into the Panhandle. Hit or miss rain chances will continue throughout Tuesday and Wednesday, ahead of the next major chance for rainfall Thursday. Lows during this time frame will be around 60 degrees, which means we can pack away the winter coat for a few days.

Once a cold front brings rain on Thursday and Friday, temperatures will sink back down to their seasonal averages, with highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s.

