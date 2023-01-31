Area scores and highlights for Monday, January 30th

By Scott Rossman
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 10:46 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

High School Soccer/Boys

North Bay Haven 1 Catholic 4

Freeport 0 Walton 1

Rocky Bayou 1 Port St. Joe 2

Washington 1 Arnold 3

Ft. Walton Beach 2 Choctaw 0

Marianna 1 Maclay 5

High School Soccr/Girls

Leon 0 Mosley 4

Chiles 1 Niceville 0

Wakulla 0 South Walton 8

Bay 0 West Florida 1 (FF)

High School Basketball/Girls

Bethlehem 38 Holmes 39

Sneads 48 Liberty 54

Vernon 23 Poplar Springs 65

Franklin 22 North Bay Haven 44

Altha 13 Chipley 61

High School Basketball/Boys

Paxton 50 Florala 53

Franklin 47 North Bay Haven 58

Cottondale 53 Liberty 26

Graceville 39 Malone 45

Walton 47 Crestview 59

