Area scores and highlights for Monday, January 30th
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 10:46 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -
High School Soccer/Boys
North Bay Haven 1 Catholic 4
Freeport 0 Walton 1
Rocky Bayou 1 Port St. Joe 2
Washington 1 Arnold 3
Ft. Walton Beach 2 Choctaw 0
Marianna 1 Maclay 5
High School Soccr/Girls
Leon 0 Mosley 4
Chiles 1 Niceville 0
Wakulla 0 South Walton 8
Bay 0 West Florida 1 (FF)
High School Basketball/Girls
Bethlehem 38 Holmes 39
Sneads 48 Liberty 54
Vernon 23 Poplar Springs 65
Franklin 22 North Bay Haven 44
Altha 13 Chipley 61
High School Basketball/Boys
Paxton 50 Florala 53
Franklin 47 North Bay Haven 58
Cottondale 53 Liberty 26
Graceville 39 Malone 45
Walton 47 Crestview 59
