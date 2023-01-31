Bay District Schools Superintendent announces retirement

Superintendent Bill Husfelt has announced his retirement later this year.
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - On Tuesday, Superintendent Bill Husfelt with Bay District Schools announced his intention to retire on July 31 of this year.

Husfelt has served four terms as superintendent, and said the decision was completely personal.

“This community and I have been through a lot together,” Husfelt said. “And it’s been my privilege and honor to serve the students and families of Bay County for the entirety of my 40-plus years in education. The decision to retire a year early is something I have wrestled with, and prayed about, but I believe the time is right this year.”

Husfelt said he hopes to spend more time with his family and thanked employees of the district for their commitment to the children of their community.

During his four decades in education, Husfelt was a substitute teacher, a classroom teacher, a coach, an assistant principal, a principal and superintendent since 2008.

In part of his statement to the district he said:

“Rumors, over which we all have no control, may swirl about my early retirement but let me assure you that this decision, one that I have prayed over and pondered for a very long time, is my own and is being made for no reason other than I’ve realized we can’t take life for granted. There’s so much left I want to accomplish while I still can, and I can’t focus on family while serving as superintendent. I have no regrets about any aspect of my career in education, and I am grateful for all of the relationships and partnerships I have fostered during those four decades.”

