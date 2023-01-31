Chipley man in critical condition after Washington County motorcycle crash

A local man is in critical condition after a motorcycle crash in Washington County Monday...
A local man is in critical condition after a motorcycle crash in Washington County Monday afternoon.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 10:47 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A local man is in critical condition after a motorcycle crash in Washington County Monday afternoon.

Florida Highway Patrol Officials say the incident happened on State Road 77, at the intersection of Carter Circle, north of Crystal Lake.

Troopers say the motorcycle was driving south on the shoulder of S.R. 77 around 4:20 p.m., when it entered a construction zone, driving between trucks.

The motorcycle hit an uneven lane in the road, causing the driver to lose control. The motorcycle flipped over, causing the driver to fall off.

Officials say the driver, a Chipley man, 42, is in critical condition. He was taken to Southeast Medical Center in Alabama by helicopter.

