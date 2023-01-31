A foggy morning for NWFL with a few showers for some

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Tuesday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start mostly on radar, despite a small chance for a light mist to come with a foggy morning. A Dense Fog Advisory will remain in effect until 11am this morning. We’re waking up socked in with visibilities well below a mile in most locations. Some spots will be less than a quarter mile, or only down to a few hundred feet.

We’ll want to take extra care on the roadways this morning. Turn on your low beams, increase your follow distance, and go slower to make it safely to your destination this morning.

Also, dress comfortably, but grab a light jacket if you’re susceptible to feeling chilly. Temperatures are down in the low 60s for most away from the coast, and with the damp air, it feels a bit cool.

We’ll be slow to warm due to the fog and some cloud cover over top. The fog should lift out around 10am to 11am and create a bit of cloud cover as well. However, some immediate beach locations and condos may be stuck in the fog for much of the day. Temperatures will manage to reach the low to mid 70s for afternoon highs.

Once we see the sun setting and temperatures beginning to cool toward the late afternoon, fog will return into the late afternoon and evening especially near the coast at first before spreading inland tonight. The fog will likely be an issue early on Wednesday before a northerly wind helps shift the fog out for some by 8 or 9am. The Forgotten Coast will deal with the fog more than any other spot for the rest of the morning on Wednesday.

Bottom Line...

For today, foggy conditions are likely for much of the morning turning mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Some coastal locations may see the fog linger for most, if not all, of the day. Highs today reach the low to mid 70s. Your 7 Day Forecast has another foggy night and morning for Wednesday with mild temperatures through Thursday.

