Governor’s transportation proposal expedites widening of Back Beach Rd.

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Monday, Governor Ron DeSantis announced his proposal for a record investment aimed to alleviate traffic across the sunshine state. A whopping $7 billion would be going towards 20 priority projects, including one in Panama City Beach. DeSantis’ proposal supports millions of dollars in funding to widen US 98, or as locals call it Back Beach Road.

Bumper-to-bumper traffic is something Floridians know all too well.

“A lot of traffic. A lot of people moving here,” Panama City Beach Commissioner Phil Chester said. “You got people leaving California, New York to come to Florida.”

Florida is home to more than 22 million residents, and in the first three quarters of last year, nearly 105 million people visited our state. That’s why Governor DeSantis is pushing for a game-changing proposal.

“To expedite 20 major interstate and roadway projects across the state of Florida in the next four years,” DeSantis said.

The multi-billion-dollar initiative spans from Miami all the way up to Pensacola, with a project marked in Panama City Beach.

$98 million would be going towards phase three of widening Back Beach Road.

“That includes US 98 Back Beach Road from Richard Jackson to the Hathaway Bridge segment that was originally scheduled to be constructed in 2028,” Ian Satter, Public Information Director for the Florida Department of Transportation, said.

The widening project runs in three phases, stretching from Frank Brown Park to the Hathaway. While phases one and two are set for construction this year, phase three wasn’t part of FDOT’s five-year plan until now.

“If this proposal would push that project forward to 2026,” Satter said.

That puts it two years ahead of schedule if the initiative passes, which city leaders said would be a relief for residents.

“A study was done a couple of years ago and coming from the residents of Panama City Beach. We know that traffic mobility here is one of the main concerns they have,” Chester said.

For more details on Governor DeSantis’ Moving Florida Forward initiative, head to https://www.fdot.gov/MovingFloridaForward.

