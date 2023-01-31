Lottery enrollment now open at Seaside Schools

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Lottery enrollment is underway at Seaside Schools offering hands-on learning practices and many other great opportunities for students.

Director of Strategic Development, Joy Robbins, and two excited students stopped by the studio to share information about their enrollment process happening now.

Located in Walton County, The Seaside School, Inc. was one of the first and is now the oldest operating public charter school in the state of Florida.

Robbins said she believes in experiential learning and learning in and outside the classroom through mentorship programs or day-day activities.

Seaside School’s currently serves grades 5th through 12th through the Seaside Neighborhood School or the Seacoast Collegiate High School.

Robbins said anyone applying just needs proof of residency and a recent report card to prove that your student is a rising 5th through 12th grader.

The deadline to apply to either school is February 28, and the virtual lottery will be pulled in early March.

For more information from Robbins and current students, watch the video attached.

To apply, visit The Seaside School’s website here.

