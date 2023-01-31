Lynn Haven City Commissioner resigns the board

Tinder has served in commission 4 seat for 6 years.
Tinder has served in commission 4 seat for 6 years.(CITY OF LYNN HAVEN)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 1:56 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Bay County Supervisor of Elections office has confirmed that Lynn Haven City Commissioner Judy Tinder has resigned from her commission seat.

Tinder sent an email to Supervisor of Elections Mark Andersen as well as to the city of Lynn Haven notifying them of her decision. She leaves the commission one year before her term is up.

Tinder has served in commission 4 seat for 6 years. The City Commission will consider whether to appoint a replacement at the next meeting.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Davis (left) and Cleveland (right) were booked in Bay County Jail.
Two men charged for violent outburst, over $1,000 in damages
A Florida baby is safe after being found abandoned outdoors about an hour after being born.
Baby girl found abandoned in Florida an hour after birth
Colby Wilson (left) and Devon H. Toole (right) were later located and taken into custody after...
Two arrested after attempting to flee during arrests
A local man is in critical condition after a motorcycle crash in Washington County Monday...
Chipley man in critical condition after Washington County motorcycle crash
Celsius has settled a class-action lawsuit over claims about the ingredients of its energy...
Celsius class-action settlement could get you $250

Latest News

See where Bill Hudson takes us next in this Time Travel Tuesday.
Time Travel Tuesday
See where Bill Hudson takes us next in this Time Travel Tuesday.
Time Travel Tuesday
Superintendent Bill Husfelt has announced his retirement later this year.
Bay District Schools Superintendent announces retirement
All the details about Seaside's enrollments and what you need to know to help your student...
Lottery enrollment now open at Seaside Schools