Lynn Haven City Commissioner resigns the board

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Bay County Supervisor of Elections office has confirmed that Lynn Haven City Commissioner Judy Tinder has resigned from her commission seat.

Tinder sent an email to Supervisor of Elections Mark Andersen as well as to the city of Lynn Haven notifying them of her decision. She leaves the commission one year before her term is up.

Tinder has served in commission 4 seat for 6 years. The City Commission will consider whether to appoint a replacement at the next meeting.

