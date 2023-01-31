Lynn Haven City Commissioner resigns, will run for mayor

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Lynn Haven City Commissioner Judy Tinder says she is resigning as commissioner to run for mayor.

Tinder sent an email to Bay County Supervisor of Elections Mark Andersen as well as to the City of Lynn Haven notifying them of her decision. She is now leaving the commission one year before her term is up.

Tinder has served in the commission 4 seat for six years. The City Commission will consider whether to appoint a replacement at the next meeting.

The mayoral election is set for April 18. Qualification starts on Feb. 6 and ends on Feb. 10. Jesse Nelson is currently the Mayor of Lynn Haven.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.