Monday Evening Forecast

Warm and humid weather continues this week
By Chris Smith
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 7:07 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a warm and humid night tonight in NWFL with a Dense Fog Advisory. Lows will fall into the low to mid 60s. On Tuesday we will see a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the low to mid 70s. Rain chances will be 20%. The low rain chances and mostly cloudy skies will continues on Wednesday and Thursday. A cold front brings a chances of storms Thursday night into Friday. Cooler weather returns for the weekend with lows in the 40s and highs in the 60s. Skies will be be mostly sunny Saturday and partly to mostly cloudy Sunday.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities said for unknown reasons, the car swerved off the road, through a ditch, and then...
Three seriously injured, one child dead after car crashes into tree
Maui firefighter critically injured after being sucked into storm drain during heavy rains
Firefighter sucked into storm drain and swept to sea, officials say
A Florida baby is safe after being found abandoned outdoors about an hour after being born.
Baby girl found abandoned in Florida an hour after birth
Davis (left) and Cleveland (right) were booked in Bay County Jail.
Two men charged for violent outburst, over $1,000 in damages
WCSO investigating multiple burglaries and stolen cars.
WCSO investigating multiple burglaries and stolen cars

Latest News

Warm and humid weather with dense fog is likely.
Monday Evening Forecast
Meteorologist Ryan Michaels says we'll have a damp, warm and humid day ahead.
Warm & humid feels for much of this week
Sunday Evening Forecast 012923
Warm & muggy week ahead
Saturday Evening Weather - 01/28/23
Rain returns Sunday, clouds linger throughout week