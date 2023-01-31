Monday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a warm and humid night tonight in NWFL with a Dense Fog Advisory. Lows will fall into the low to mid 60s. On Tuesday we will see a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the low to mid 70s. Rain chances will be 20%. The low rain chances and mostly cloudy skies will continues on Wednesday and Thursday. A cold front brings a chances of storms Thursday night into Friday. Cooler weather returns for the weekend with lows in the 40s and highs in the 60s. Skies will be be mostly sunny Saturday and partly to mostly cloudy Sunday.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

