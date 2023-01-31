New lighting coming to Frank Brown Park festival grounds

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One of Bay County’s most popular festival sites will soon be brighter than ever.

Last week, Panama City Beach approved a more than $1 million project to replace the lights on the festival grounds at Frank Brown Park.

It’s been a long way coming, as the city’s been working roughly five years to get these lights swapped.

Come springtime, 131 LED lights will be put in. Not only will they be easier to maintain for staff, but more importantly, they’ll be a safer alternative for those attending events.

“We know we have a lot of events that take place after dark, and we want our residents and visitors to be safe. So, this is a long time coming. Those lights are 30 years old, and in some cases the poles are leaning and [they] just doesn’t provide enough protection and enough lighting for our residents,” Debbie Ingram, Communications Director for the city of Panama City Beach, said.

It’s an eight-week project, and while city officials said they planned to have it finished before the spring festival season, it may be more towards late spring.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.