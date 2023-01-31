Panama City woman charged for cashing fraudulent checks

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Panama City woman has been charged with grand theft over $10,000 among other charges after officers say she cashed a check that wasn’t hers.

Detectives with Panama City Police said they were notified by a local financial institution that Jasmine Seychelle Brown, 26, made two withdrawals on an account where a fraudulent check had been deposited.

Brown allegedly withdrew $6,000 at one branch and $4,875 from another branch the same day. After several attempts to retrieve the funds, the financial institution contacted PCPD.

Officials say when they found Brown at her home in Panama City, they also smelled a strong odor of marijuana on her. During the execution of a search warrant, $6,000 in cash was reportedly found, as well as less than 20 grams of marijuana.

Brown was booked into the Bay County Jail on charges of passing a forged or altered instrument, grand theft of $10,000 or more and possession of marijuana.

PCPD asks anyone with information to contact them at (850) 872-3100 or report tips anonymously on their Tip411 app.

