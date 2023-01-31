Panama City woman charged for cashing fraudulent checks

Panama City woman charged with grand theft for cashing fraudulent checks
Panama City woman charged with grand theft for cashing fraudulent checks(PANAMA CITY POLICE)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 5:10 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Panama City woman has been charged with grand theft over $10,000 among other charges after officers say she cashed a check that wasn’t hers.

Detectives with Panama City Police said they were notified by a local financial institution that Jasmine Seychelle Brown, 26, made two withdrawals on an account where a fraudulent check had been deposited.

Brown allegedly withdrew $6,000 at one branch and $4,875 from another branch the same day. After several attempts to retrieve the funds, the financial institution contacted PCPD.

Officials say when they found Brown at her home in Panama City, they also smelled a strong odor of marijuana on her. During the execution of a search warrant, $6,000 in cash was reportedly found, as well as less than 20 grams of marijuana.

Brown was booked into the Bay County Jail on charges of passing a forged or altered instrument, grand theft of $10,000 or more and possession of marijuana.

PCPD asks anyone with information to contact them at (850) 872-3100 or report tips anonymously on their Tip411 app.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Davis (left) and Cleveland (right) were booked in Bay County Jail.
Two men charged for violent outburst, over $1,000 in damages
Colby Wilson (left) and Devon H. Toole (right) were later located and taken into custody after...
Two arrested after attempting to flee during arrests
A Florida baby is safe after being found abandoned outdoors about an hour after being born.
Baby girl found abandoned in Florida an hour after birth
A local man is in critical condition after a motorcycle crash in Washington County Monday...
Chipley man in critical condition after Washington County motorcycle crash
Celsius has settled a class-action lawsuit over claims about the ingredients of its energy...
Celsius class-action settlement could get you $250

Latest News

Two Bay County men arrested in string of tri-county burglaries
Two Bay County men arrested in string of tri-county burglaries
Strong was arrested on the offenses of trafficking in meth and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Pensacola man arrested for drug trafficking
Lynn Haven City Commissioner resigns, will run for mayor
Lynn Haven City Commissioner resigns, will run for mayor
See where Bill Hudson takes us next in this Time Travel Tuesday.
Time Travel Tuesday