Passion Play Panama City returns after four-year hiatus

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Passion Play Panama City began in 2004 as a ministry of St. Andrew Baptist Church.

Associate Pastor of Music and Worship, Doug White, says the goal is to bring the hope of Christ to all people.

The play ran for 15 years at The Marina Civic Center in Downtown Panama City, with more than 70,000 people experiencing the play, before Hurricane Michael damaged the Civic Center, causing the play to be on pause for four years.

Commissioners are still working to figure out what to do about The Marina Civic Center, but in the meantime, the play has a new home and some new technology to help it be put on.

It will take place at The Gretchen Nelson Smith Fine Arts Center at Mosley High School.

This year, they will use a 20′ x 30′ inch LED Wall for backdrops, bringing a new dimension to the drama.

It’s a musical drama of the life death and resurrection of Jesus, growing to include others from various Panama City churches.

The Panama City Passion Play is a local business and private giver sponsored play, allowing the church to keep it free of charge to see.

Facility rental, costume rental, tech, lighting and publicity has run about $40,000 each year to be raised, according to White.

He adds, they need and ask for local business sponsorship.

He says sponsors, if they’d like, can get their business listed in the Playbill, they get reserved seating and a sponsors’ reception with the Director and key characters.

The play script is compiled each year and modified to give the presentation freshness with different angles to the storyline.

White says, another thing that keeps it fresh are the actors.

“These common everyday people who live around you here in town really embrace the Passion Play and work hard for 2-3 months to perfect their lines and emotions in the scenes,” White adds.

You can go see the play Friday, March 31, 2023, Saturday, April 1, 2023, and Sunday, April 2, 2023.

St. Andrew Baptist Church is also considering a second showing on that Sunday, April 2, 2023.

White urges you to come early to get a good seat, as they fill up quickly.

Read more about the play at panamacitypassionplay.com.

You can also go there to become a sponsor, or you can send your sponsoring gift to St. Andrew Baptist Church.

