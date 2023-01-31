Pensacola man arrested for drug trafficking

Strong was arrested on the offenses of trafficking in meth and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Strong was arrested on the offenses of trafficking in meth and possession of drug paraphernalia.(Bay County Sheriff's Office)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 3:27 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A narcotics operation with Bay County Sheriff’s Office ended in an arrest for trafficking meth, deputies say.

On Jan. 26, BCSO officials conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle from the Pensacola area and spoke to the passengers.

Investigators believed they saw a clear white substance, assumed to be meth, on the driver’s floorboard. Bay County Sheriff’s Office detained the occupants of the vehicle, and reportedly brought out a narcotic detection K-9.

When a sweep was done around the vehicle, the K-9 allegedly alerted to the odor of illegal narcotics.

Deputies say a further investigation led to the discovery of over 1.9 pounds of meth. The driver, 38-year-old Curtis Strong, allegedly claimed ownership to the meth, and that it was meant for distributing in Bay County.

Strong was arrested on charges of trafficking meth and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Davis (left) and Cleveland (right) were booked in Bay County Jail.
Two men charged for violent outburst, over $1,000 in damages
Colby Wilson (left) and Devon H. Toole (right) were later located and taken into custody after...
Two arrested after attempting to flee during arrests
A Florida baby is safe after being found abandoned outdoors about an hour after being born.
Baby girl found abandoned in Florida an hour after birth
A local man is in critical condition after a motorcycle crash in Washington County Monday...
Chipley man in critical condition after Washington County motorcycle crash
Celsius has settled a class-action lawsuit over claims about the ingredients of its energy...
Celsius class-action settlement could get you $250

Latest News

Two Bay County men arrested in string of tri-county burglaries
Two Bay County men arrested in string of tri-county burglaries
Lynn Haven City Commissioner resigns, will run for mayor
Lynn Haven City Commissioner resigns, will run for mayor
See where Bill Hudson takes us next in this Time Travel Tuesday.
Time Travel Tuesday
See where Bill Hudson takes us next in this Time Travel Tuesday.
Time Travel Tuesday