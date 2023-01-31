Pensacola man arrested for drug trafficking

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A narcotics operation with Bay County Sheriff’s Office ended in an arrest for trafficking meth, deputies say.

On Jan. 26, BCSO officials conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle from the Pensacola area and spoke to the passengers.

Investigators believed they saw a clear white substance, assumed to be meth, on the driver’s floorboard. Bay County Sheriff’s Office detained the occupants of the vehicle, and reportedly brought out a narcotic detection K-9.

When a sweep was done around the vehicle, the K-9 allegedly alerted to the odor of illegal narcotics.

Deputies say a further investigation led to the discovery of over 1.9 pounds of meth. The driver, 38-year-old Curtis Strong, allegedly claimed ownership to the meth, and that it was meant for distributing in Bay County.

Strong was arrested on charges of trafficking meth and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.