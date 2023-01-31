Two arrested after attempting to flee during arrests

Colby Wilson (left) and Devon H. Toole (right) were later located and taken into custody after fleeing into a marshy area.(Jackson County Sheriff's Office)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 6:03 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
JACKSON CO., Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - What started as a trespassing complaint ended in the pursuit and arrest of two people, according to Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

On Jan. 29, deputies responded to a call at a Compass Lake in reference to a trespassing complaint.

The caller told officials that an unknown white woman, later identified as Devon H. Toole, had followed him to his home and accused him of stealing soil. Deputies say the caller gave a description of Toole and her vehicle and were able to make contact with her.

Throughout the investigation, JCSO says a felony warrant was discovered out of Bay County for Toole. When deputies attempted to take her into custody, she allegedly began to resist arrest.

Meanwhile, Colby Wilson exited the residence and reportedly charged at the deputy performing Toole’s arrest. When the deputy turned his attention to Wilson, officials say he and Toole fled into a marshy area.

The JCSO K-9 Tracking Unit was activated, and deputies say Tool and Wilson were located and taken into custody.

Toole was arrested and charged with resisting arrest without violence. She is also being held on the Bay County warrant for uttering a forged instrument. Wilson was arrested and charged with obstructing an officer without violence. He’s also being held on warrants out of Calhoun County for possession of drug paraphernalia.

