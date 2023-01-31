Walton County authorities remind all communities to lock up cars, homes

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - After a string of car burglaries, Walton County Sheriff’s officials are reminding the public to keep belongings locked away.

The crimes happened in rural areas in the northern end of the county, where authorities report that those types of incidents are uncommon.

“All these cars that were burglarized, they were all unsecured vehicles,” Lieutenant James Pitman, with the Walton County Sheriff’s Office, said. “For the district that I am responsible for, it’s an anomaly. It doesn’t happen very often, but it’s scattered out throughout our area.”

Pitman said regardless of if in a populated area or a small, tight-knit town, residents should always be vigilant and cautious.

“It can happen anywhere anytime, so the most important thing we’re going to do is keep our things secured and locked up. And just expect the worst to happen if you’re not if you’re not securing your things,” Pitman said.

Authorities said when it comes to solving these types of crimes, the community’s help is instrumental.

“We can’t do our jobs without the public. The majority of crimes are solved by the citizens being vigilant. When you see something, tell us about it,” Pitman said.

If you have any details about the recent string of burglaries, or any criminal activity, you can stay anonymous when you contact the Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.