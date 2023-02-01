Accessorizing this Wear It Wednesday with Accessories on the Boardwalk

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 9:11 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Having the perfect outfit in mind just isn’t complete without the accessories.

That idea is exactly what has kept Accessories on the Boardwalk in business for almost 15 years.

Designer Angela Miller said that there is no wrong way to accessorize.

Whether it’s a chunky gold piece, classic additions, or a pair of talk-of-the-party earrings, it’s all about having fun with it.

There is a lot of holiday options and spring fun coming soon, so find your favorite accessories at Accessories on the Boardwalk located in Pier Park or on their website here.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Panama City woman charged with grand theft for cashing fraudulent checks
Panama City woman charged for cashing fraudulent checks
Two Bay County men arrested in string of tri-county burglaries
Two Bay County men arrested in string of tri-county burglaries
Superintendent Bill Husfelt has announced his retirement later this year.
Bay District Schools Superintendent announces retirement
A local man is in critical condition after a motorcycle crash in Washington County Monday...
Chipley man in critical condition after Washington County motorcycle crash
Colby Wilson (left) and Devon H. Toole (right) were later located and taken into custody after...
Two arrested after attempting to flee during arrests

Latest News

February's pick announced
Chapter Chat: February’s book of the month announced
his week's 850Strong Student of the week is a pleasure to be around in and out of the classroom.
This week’s 850Strong Student of the week is Antonio Barragan
his week's 850Strong Student of the week is a pleasure to be around in and out of the classroom.
This week's 850Strong Student of the week is Antonio Barragan.
Details about the next book for NewsChannel 7 Today's Chapter Chat Book Club.
Chapter Chat: January Recap and February Book Announcement