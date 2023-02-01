Area scores for Tuesday, January 31st
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 10:45 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
High School Soccer/Girls
5A-1 Championship
Ft. Walton Beach 1 Arnold 2
3A-1 Championship
North Bay Haven 2 Catholic 4
High School Soccer/Boys
4A-1 Semifinal
Bay 0 Wakulla 2
West Florida 1 South Walton 2
6A-1 Semifinal
Chiles 1 Niceville 0
High School Basketball/Girls
Freeport 44 Baker 32
Leon 25 Mosley 55
Blountstown 43 Liberty 47
Northview 10 Paxton 54
Laurel Hill 30 Central 61
Bay 14 Pensacola 44
Malone Graceville
Arnold 32 Choctaw 71
Taylor 27 North Bay Haven 60
High School Basketball/Boys
Bethlehem 50 Wewahitchka 30
Freeport 37 Bozeman 44
Paxton 48 L.E.A.D Academy 30
Walton 49 Arnold 48
Destin 39 Rocky Bayou 50
Poplar Springs 44 Sneads 67
Chipley 39 Jay 58
