Area scores for Tuesday, January 31st

(WJHG)
By Scott Rossman
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 10:45 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

High School Soccer/Girls

5A-1 Championship

Ft. Walton Beach 1 Arnold 2

3A-1 Championship

North Bay Haven 2 Catholic 4

High School Soccer/Boys

4A-1 Semifinal

Bay 0 Wakulla 2

West Florida 1 South Walton 2

6A-1 Semifinal

Chiles 1 Niceville 0

High School Basketball/Girls

Freeport 44 Baker 32

Leon 25 Mosley 55

Blountstown 43 Liberty 47

Northview 10 Paxton 54

Laurel Hill 30 Central 61

Bay 14 Pensacola 44

Malone Graceville

Arnold 32 Choctaw 71

Taylor 27 North Bay Haven 60

High School Basketball/Boys

Bethlehem 50 Wewahitchka 30

Freeport 37 Bozeman 44

Paxton 48 L.E.A.D Academy 30

Walton 49 Arnold 48

Destin 39 Rocky Bayou 50

Poplar Springs 44 Sneads 67

Chipley 39 Jay 58

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Panama City woman charged with grand theft for cashing fraudulent checks
Panama City woman charged for cashing fraudulent checks
Davis (left) and Cleveland (right) were booked in Bay County Jail.
Two men charged for violent outburst, over $1,000 in damages
Colby Wilson (left) and Devon H. Toole (right) were later located and taken into custody after...
Two arrested after attempting to flee during arrests
A Florida baby is safe after being found abandoned outdoors about an hour after being born.
Baby girl found abandoned in Florida an hour after birth
A local man is in critical condition after a motorcycle crash in Washington County Monday...
Chipley man in critical condition after Washington County motorcycle crash

Latest News

Student Athlete of the Week
Student Athlete of the Week: Kayla Maddox
Area scores and highlights for Monday, January 30th
Gulf Coast prepares for game with Chipola
Gulf Coast womens team getting set to host Chipola Wednesday
Area Scores and Highlights from Saturday, January 28th