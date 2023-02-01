Arrests made in Lois St. incident after authorities search for person of interest

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Two men have been arrested in connection to an incident on Lois Street Tuesday morning, after authorities sent out a video searching for a person of interest.

Bay County Sheriff’s Office officials say they got a 911 call reporting a medical emergency just before 7 a.m. on January 31.

When EMS and deputies arrived they found an unresponsive man inside the residence. The man was pronounced dead around 7:30 a.m. Officials say they began an investigation into his death and the body was turned over to the medical examiner.

The man was identified as Donald Taylor III, 39.

Investigators say once they established a person of interest, they found video of the man and released it to the public to help identify him.

The person of interest was identified as Terrance Antonio Brown, 47, of Panama City. BSCO officials say they interviewed Brown and arrested him. They also arrested Lavar Hills, 21, of Panama City.

Investigators say they believe Taylor went with another person in that person’s car to a store near Taylor’s house Monday night to buy illegal narcotics from Brown.

Officials say there was a discrepancy in the money exchanged, which caused an argument between Taylor, the person with him, and Brown. Taylor and the other person then drove away and left the store.

At the corner of Cherry Street and N. Charlene Drive investigators say both men got out of the car and got into a physical fight. Brown then pulled up and got out of his vehicle to interact with the other two men.

Officials say Brown grabbed a rake from the bed of a truck and began to beat Taylor with it. Police believe Taylor sustained significant injuries from this encounter.

After Brown left, Taylor was able to make it back to his home on Lois Street. When he was found unresponsive the next morning, the 911 call was made to police.

Hills was interviewed about Brown during the investigation, and officials say he made untruthful statements.

Brown has been charged with aggravated battery and Hills has been charged with accessory after the fact to aggravated battery.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and additional charges are possible.

