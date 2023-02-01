Bay Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for person of interest

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Bay County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a person of interest.

According to a news release from BCSO, deputies responded to a life-threatening medical call at a residence on Lois Ave. around 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday. Deputies and investigators started an investigation.

BCSO released surveillance video of the person of interest at a business in the Parker area. No word on what happened during the incident on Lois Avenue or why they are looking for the person.

Anyone with information about this person of interest is asked to call the Bay County Sheriff’s Office at 850-747-4700 or call Crimestoppers at 785-TIPS. Anyone with the Bay County Sheriff’s Office App can use the app to place a tip through Crimestoppers.

