Bay District Schools needs volunteers for mentor program

Student completing homework
By Victoria Scott
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 9:08 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay District Schools is keeping busy with its Elevate Bay Mentor Initiative. It started in 2017 to support at-risk students in the community.

“After the hurricane there was a weird influx of kids here and there,” Elevate Bay mentor Crystal Schleisman said. “They definitely needed more mentors and that really touched my heart.”

It continues to touch Schleisman’s heart.

“You just feel good coming out after sessions,” she said. “It’s almost therapeutic because the kids enjoy seeing you.”

Schleisman helps students with hearing and verbal disabilities.

“I decided to help with a deaf and hard at hearing class,” Schleisman said. “I have a degree in sign language, so I felt that was kind of a unique area where I said, “Please use me.” I have this skill, put me where you need me.”

The grassroots program currently has around 380 mentors. However, getting it to where it is today expands beyond the classroom. The Bay County Chamber of Commerce has also played a positive role.

“In June we released a resolution in support of school-based mentoring to get the business community involved in the schools,” Aimee Bright, Vice President of Governmental and Military Affairs at Bay County Chamber of Commerce, said. “We know that when businesses are involved and have an active participation in our local schools, it benefits our schools.”

The organization doesn’t have any intention of slowing down its efforts.

“Our goal is to have no child on the waitlist,” Bright said. “We’ll continue to promote the mentoring programs and get the community’s involvement.”

The goal is to reach 1,000 mentors. BDS will be hosting a new mentor orientation next month. You can monitor Elevate Bay’s Facebook page for more information about it.

