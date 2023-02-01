Chapter Chat: February’s book of the month announced

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 9:16 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - NewsChannel 7 Today’s Chapter Chat is ready for its next book!

The read for February is The Partner Track by Helen Wan.

Chapter Chat’s next meet up will be on February 28th at 2 p.m. at the Panama City Beach Public Library.

Read along and meet up with Sam Martello and Jessica Foster to discuss at the end of the month.

