Chapter Chat: February’s book of the month announced

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - NewsChannel 7 Today’s Chapter Chat is ready for its next book!

The read for February is The Partner Track by Helen Wan.

Chapter Chat’s next meet up will be on February 28th at 2 p.m. at the Panama City Beach Public Library.

Read along and meet up with Sam Martello and Jessica Foster to discuss at the end of the month.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.