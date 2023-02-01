Destin woman turns 100

DESTIN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Destin woman, surrounded by friends and family, celebrated turning 100 years young Tuesday.

Dorothy Jenkins’ family said she has lived in the area for the past 16 years.

A local florist, Couture Florals and Events, donated a 100-flower arrangement to the birthday party. We’re told each flower represent each milestone and monumental year throughout Jenkins’ life.

From the NewsChannel 7 team, happy birthday Dorothy!

