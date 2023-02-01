Destin woman turns 100

Dorothy Jenkins’ family said she has lived in the area for the past 16 years.
Dorothy Jenkins’ family said she has lived in the area for the past 16 years.(Courtney Melville)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 10:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DESTIN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Destin woman, surrounded by friends and family, celebrated turning 100 years young Tuesday.

Dorothy Jenkins’ family said she has lived in the area for the past 16 years.

A local florist, Couture Florals and Events, donated a 100-flower arrangement to the birthday party. We’re told each flower represent each milestone and monumental year throughout Jenkins’ life.

From the NewsChannel 7 team, happy birthday Dorothy!

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Panama City woman charged with grand theft for cashing fraudulent checks
Panama City woman charged for cashing fraudulent checks
Davis (left) and Cleveland (right) were booked in Bay County Jail.
Two men charged for violent outburst, over $1,000 in damages
Colby Wilson (left) and Devon H. Toole (right) were later located and taken into custody after...
Two arrested after attempting to flee during arrests
A Florida baby is safe after being found abandoned outdoors about an hour after being born.
Baby girl found abandoned in Florida an hour after birth
A local man is in critical condition after a motorcycle crash in Washington County Monday...
Chipley man in critical condition after Washington County motorcycle crash

Latest News

Sundog Books Top Bookstore in FL
Sundog Books Top Bookstore in FL
Judy Tinder Resigns From Commish
Judy Tinder Resigns From Commish
Quality of Life Panama City kickoff Black History Month with an exhibit at city hall of African...
Panama City officials expand Black History Month celebration
Student completing homework
Bay District Schools needs volunteers for mentor program