Father and son arrested for houseboat burglary

GULF COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A father and son are in custody after deputies say they stole items from a houseboat.

On Tuesday evening, Gulf County Sheriff’s Office responded to burglary reports in Bryan’s Landing.

Deputies say with the help of a citizen and their river boat, suspects Andy R. Hysmith, 62, and Anthony T. Hysmith, 40, were located and arrested after they were allegedly caught throwing property into the river.

Officials on scene also said one of the items thrown into the river was a firearm.

Once the Hysmith’s were taken into custody, GCSO says they found burglary tools use to break into the houseboat located in the men’s boat.

Anthony is currently on felony probation with the Florida Department of Corrections for burglary and grand theft from convictions in Liberty County.

Both men will remain in custody at Gulf County Detention Center on charges of burglary of a dwelling, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, tampering with evidence, and possession of burglary tools.

