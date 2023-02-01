Meet Ellie the forever puppy

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 1:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - If looking for a new companion that won’t take up too much space, meet Ellie.

Evelyn Temple with Bay County Animal Services said that at one years old, Ellie is a full-grown possible Boxer or Boston Terrier mix.

Along with her manageable size, she is just as smart as she is sweet.

Watch the video attached to learn more about the adoption process and why Ellie won’t be available to adopt much longer.

If looking for a new companion that won't take up too much space, meet Ellie.
Adopt a Pet Today
