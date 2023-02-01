Police: Passengers disarm gunman who killed DC employee, shot others

Authorities said the violence began shortly after 9 a.m. when the man began brandishing a...
Authorities said the violence began shortly after 9 a.m. when the man began brandishing a weapon and confronting passengers on a city bus in the southeast area of the city.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 12:43 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — An armed man shot three people, killing one, in a Wednesday morning rampage in the nation’s capital that started on a city bus and ended in a Metro tunnel after passengers attacked and disarmed him.

Authorities were still piecing together the chaotic series of events that left two people with gunshot wounds to the leg and a Metro employee shot dead. The shooter is in police custody and has not been publicly identified.

Metropolitan Police Department Assistant Chief Ashan Benedict praised the “heroic actions of our citizens, our community, to disarm this shooter.”

But he added, “The fact that our citizens had to intervene with armed gunmen is disturbing to me.”

The violence began shortly after 9 a.m. when the man began brandishing a weapon and confronting passengers on a city bus in the southeast area of the city. The man pursued one of the passengers off the bus and shot them in the leg, Benedict said.

The man then went down the escalator of the nearby Potomac Avenue Metro stop, confronted someone who was buying a Metro pass and shot that person in the leg as well. Both victims were recovering in local hospitals.

The armed man then went down to the train platform and began confronting a woman there. A Metro employee tried to intervene and was killed by a gunshot. The identity of the slain transit worker has not been released, but Benedict said their “heroism had to be recognized.”

The man then attempted to board a Metro train and was apparently confronted and disarmed by the passengers. He exited the train car and was taken into custody by police officers, who recovered his weapon on the train tracks, Benedict said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Panama City woman charged with grand theft for cashing fraudulent checks
Panama City woman charged for cashing fraudulent checks
Two Bay County men arrested in string of tri-county burglaries
Two Bay County men arrested in string of tri-county burglaries
Superintendent Bill Husfelt has announced his retirement later this year.
Bay District Schools Superintendent announces retirement
A local man is in critical condition after a motorcycle crash in Washington County Monday...
Chipley man in critical condition after Washington County motorcycle crash
Colby Wilson (left) and Devon H. Toole (right) were later located and taken into custody after...
Two arrested after attempting to flee during arrests

Latest News

Authorities said James Gordon Meek, 53, of Arlington, Virginia, was arrested Tuesday.
Ex-ABC journalist charged with child pornography offense
Chair Jerome Powell will likely stress that the Fed's campaign to conquer high inflation is far...
Federal Reserve raises its key rate for 8th time
A portrait of Tyre Nichols is displayed at a memorial service for him on Jan. 17, 2023, in...
LIVE: ‘We’re all Tyre’: Mourners gather for Nichols’ funeral
FILE - Biden's home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, is shown.
Biden lawyer: FBI finds no classified docs at beach house
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes talks to the media before an NFL football...
County honors Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes over 1,000 miles away from home