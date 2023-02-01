Spring-like feels return today but changes are on the horizon

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Wednesday morning everyone!

It’s a slightly active morning on satellite and radar as a band of showers slowly creeps into our Southeastern Counties. For most everyone else, we won’t see much more than an isolated sprinkle today. However, those in Gulf and Franklin counties will have to wait for the afternoon for drier times once this band moves through.

Temperatures are warm and humid out. We’re starting the day off in the low to mid 60s with the foghorn blowing once again. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 10am CST. But many will see the fog move out to the southeast before then as northerly winds will pick up slightly to help push the fog out.

Mostly cloudy skies after the fog turn partly cloudy into the afternoon. The mix of sun and clouds will produce highs in the low to mid 70s.

Attention turns to the west for the late week rain chance as a low pressure system takes shape off the Texas Gulf Coast. We’ll pick up our first chance at a rain with a scattered late day shower on Thursday, becoming more numerous into the night as a warm front lifts north. The cold front draws in more showers and some thunderstorms into Friday morning before sliding out by lunch.

It’ll draw in a colder afternoon on Friday with temperatures tumbling into the 50s by the mid to late afternoon.

Bottom Line...

For today, fog and clouds give way to partly cloudy skies in the afternoon. Highs today reach the low to mid 70s. Your 7 Day Forecast has rain chances picking up toward the end of the day on Thursday on through Friday morning with temperatures cooling off into the 50s Friday afternoon.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.