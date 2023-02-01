Student Athlete of the Week: Kayla Maddox

MARIANNA, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Kayla Maddox is a big numbers girl. Her favorites are her 3.6 GPA and any of them printed on a metal plate slid on a bar.

“I didn’t want to do it at first because I was like, “oh that’s a man sport”,” Maddox said. “But then I tried it, and I actually really liked it because I was really strong.”

“She has an amazing strength which is just natural for her. She’s progressed from what she was lifting as a ninth grader.” said Marianna Weighlifting Head Coach, Joy Hand.

It’s not just the number on that bar that keeps Kayla going. Being at the top in every category carries some pretty big weight with it too.

“She just has an amazing resiliency towards her attitude and just her strength. She wants to do well in everything that she does.” said Hand.

“I like to win, so, I just, I don’t know. I don’t like to lose so I just try to do my best every time.” Maddox said.

After finishing her senior year, with hopefully a state ring, Kayla plans to enroll at Chipola College and enter their elementary education program.

“She has goals academically and she wants to fulfill those goals. She wants to be a teacher one day.” Hand said.

“Since I was like in fifth grade, I wanted to be something with kids.” Maddox said.

But before she starts a life in the classroom, leading the younger generation. She’s looking to school some girls on the platform and reach a personal record while doing it.

“She has some weight, that she wants to be lifting for state,” Hand said. “My goal is to hit 200 on something. Depending on if it’s snatch, clean and jerk, or bench.”

This past week at Districts, Kayla hit 130 pounds in the snatch, 170 in the clean and jerk, and 150 in the bench, while placing 1st in the 154 weight class for Olympic lifts and 2nd in traditional. Not too bad.

Newschannel7′s Student Athlete of the Week is sponsored by Walborsky, Bradley and Fleming.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.