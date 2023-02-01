This week's 850Strong Student of the week is Antonio Barragan.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - This week’s 850Strong Student of the week is fourth grader Antonio Barragan.

Antonio is a hardworking and helpful student who is always willing to help out his fellow students and teachers.

Despite being a little quiet when first starting at Bacot Academy, the academy’s founder and executive director, Cindy Bacot, said he is much more social now.

“I like math. I like to hang out with my friends, and we play together,” said Antonio.

His dedication and commitment show when he is on the field playing for Callaway Soccer Club and also swimming for Gulf Coast.

“He’s a good example for his classmates both in academics and behavior. He’s just a great kid and really deserves this award. We are very proud of him,” said Bacot.

Antonio’s friends and teachers said he is a pleasure to be around and always has a smile on his face.

Congratulations Antonio!

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.