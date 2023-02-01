Tuesday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be another foggy night here in NWFL as we have a Dense Fog Advisory in effect until 10am CT Wednesday with lows in the low 60s. On Wednesday we will see mostly cloudy skies (and less rain) with highs in the low to mid 70s. Winds will be Southerly before switching to our of the North at 5 mph. Thursday will be warm and humid as we await a cold front that will bring rain late Thursday night into Friday AM. Rain chances Thu PM/Fri AM will be 70%. Cooler weather arrives Friday and will last into the weekend with highs in the 60s and lows in the 30s/40s.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

