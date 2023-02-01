Two arrested after allegedly assaulting DeFuniak Springs PD officer

DeFuniak Springs, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Two people have been arrested after allegedly pepper spraying a DeFuniak Springs Police Officer in a McDonald’s parking lot.

In a news release from DeFuniak Springs Police, officials say two people were sitting in the McDonald’s parking lot and throwing trash on the ground. That’s when an officer went to check it out. Officials say the driver of the vehicle gave the officer a fake identification. Police then say the driver pulled out a can of pepper spray and sprayed the officer in the face. Officials say the officer then fired shots at the driver. No word on if the suspect was hit.

The passenger fled and was later found and arrested at a nearby business. The driver fled the scene towards Coy Burgess Road. That’s where the vehicle was later found abandoned. K-9 teams from Walton and Okaloosa Correctional helped track the suspect on foot. K-9 teams were later able to find the driver and arrest him.

Police say at this time there is no public safety concerns, but it’s still an active investigation by the Walton County Sheriff’s Office. Police didn’t release the names of the suspects, but say more information will be released in the next few days. DeFuniak Springs’ Police Chief James Hurley said one of the suspects refused to say who he is and are waiting on fingerprints.

The DeFuniak Police Department says the officer was treated on scene by EMS and is doing well. The suspects are in custody at the Walton County Jail.

