Walton County bookstore voted best in Florida

By Claire Jones
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 8:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SEASIDE, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Nestled in the Seaside Central Square sits Sundog Books, a locally owned bookstore that has been voted the number one bookstore in the state of Florida by Southern Living.

“I mean, it’s like it’s the perfect bookstore, you know?” Nicole Rogers, a Sundog Books customer, said. “It’s just, I mean, it makes you feel like you’re living room, wrapped around books. You walk in, they always have what you need. If they don’t have what you need, they can have it within, like, two days. It’s just great.”

As you walk into the store, books can be seen stacked from the floor to the ceiling. Customers say there is a welcoming atmosphere, and staff are always ready to help.

“It feels good to be recognized,” Senior Bookseller Laney Blanchard said. “We put a lot of work and a lot of our lives into it and we’re just glad that people appreciate it and enjoy it.”

The title comes at a solemn time for the Sundog team, as they mourn the loss of co-owner Bob White. Staff told NewsChannel 7 they will continue to honor his memory through the store.

“This bookstore is definitely Bob and Linda’s life work and something they really cared about, and was important to them,” Blanchard said. ”We just want to keep that going. But we take comfort in the fact that he is such a big part of his store and always will be.”

Despite technology seemingly taking over, staff said their business is growing every year.

So, if you find yourself in Seaside, take a moment to stop into Florida’s favorite bookstore and find your next favorite book.

