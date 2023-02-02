4 Bay Football Players Accomplished a Dream Today

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Though yesterday was official signing day, it also opened up the signing period where athletes can choose to sign from now until April first.

This morning over at Bay High, Coach Brown had four of his boys signing to play football at the next level.

Three of the young men signing at the same college, the first one is lineman Jordan Sikes. The 6-3, 325 lbs center will be attending Highland College out in Kansas, becoming a Scotty.

Cortney Smith, who has also signed on to become a Scotty with Sikes. Smith, a transfer from Rutherford, played both offensive and defensive line for the Tornadoes.

The third of the Highland trio was Josh Carpenter, a 6-1 receiver and linebacker during his time at Bay, he’ll join his buddies Sikes and Smith out there in Kansas.

The last signing of the morning was 5-5, 290 lbs defensive tackle Leavy Johnson who signed with the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers, the d1 program out of Bowling Green, Kentucky.

Coach Brown said signing day is always a special day and he couldn’t be more proud of his players.

“One of the biggest joys in coaching, you know what I mean. These guys have been working their whole life to try and reach this goal and to have that opportunity is just really special. They’re just really good, individual football players. You know most guys that play ball in college are born with the size and ability to do that. Obviously, you see this group and they were, a lot of that, Jesus gave them a lot of that, we just helped kind of build it and strengthen it a little bit but you know it’s really a four-year process.”

Coach Brown said they are expecting about 5-6 more players to sign with colleges in the next coming weeks.

