Alleged pressure washer thief arrested in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested a man for allegedly stealing a pressure washer in the Lovedale Community.

Officials say they got a report of a stolen pressure washer on January 24. Deputies say they identified the suspect with video surveillance.

JCSO arrested Timothy Burnett at his home where they found the stolen pressure washer. He was taken into custody without incident.

Burnett is being charged with Petit Theft and Burglary of an Unoccupied Dwelling.

