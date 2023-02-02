Alleged pressure washer thief arrested in Jackson County

Timothy Burnett arrested for allegedly stealing a pressure washer.
Timothy Burnett arrested for allegedly stealing a pressure washer.(Jackson County Sheriff's Office)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 8:14 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested a man for allegedly stealing a pressure washer in the Lovedale Community.

Officials say they got a report of a stolen pressure washer on January 24. Deputies say they identified the suspect with video surveillance.

JCSO arrested Timothy Burnett at his home where they found the stolen pressure washer. He was taken into custody without incident.

Burnett is being charged with Petit Theft and Burglary of an Unoccupied Dwelling.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Panama City woman charged with grand theft for cashing fraudulent checks
Panama City woman charged for cashing fraudulent checks
Two Bay County men arrested in string of tri-county burglaries
Two Bay County men arrested in string of tri-county burglaries
Superintendent Bill Husfelt has announced his retirement later this year.
Bay District Schools Superintendent announces retirement
A local man is in critical condition after a motorcycle crash in Washington County Monday...
Chipley man in critical condition after Washington County motorcycle crash
Colby Wilson (left) and Devon H. Toole (right) were later located and taken into custody after...
Two arrested after attempting to flee during arrests

Latest News

Rain chances are on the increase Thursday night/Friday morning.
Wednesday Evening Forecast
Mexico Beach Master Plan
Vita Open for Tax Assistance
Lynn Haven Special Election