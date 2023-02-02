Area Scores and Highlights for February 1st
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 10:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -
JUCO Basketball / Boys
Chipola 95 Gulf Coast 79
Tallahassee 72 Pensacola St. 71
JUCO Basketball / Girls
Chipola 70 Gulf Coast 77
Tallahassee 47 Pensacola St. 89
High School Basketball / Boys
Malone 46 Poplar Springs 56
High School Basketball / Girls
Walton 15 West Florida 47
Pace 55 Niceville 50
Marianna 19 Rocky Bayou 18
Freeport 43 Jay 60
Mosley 41 Chiles 59
Gadsden 15 Rutherford 79
Central 22 Paxton 35
High School Soccer / Boys
Arnold 4 Fort Walton Beach 0 - Arnold Win 5A District 1 Championship
High School Soccer / Girls
Chiles 4 Mosley 2
Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.