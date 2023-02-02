Area Scores and Highlights for February 1st

By Braden Maloy
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 10:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

JUCO Basketball / Boys

Chipola 95 Gulf Coast 79

Tallahassee 72 Pensacola St. 71

JUCO Basketball / Girls

Chipola 70 Gulf Coast 77

Tallahassee 47 Pensacola St. 89

High School Basketball / Boys

Malone 46 Poplar Springs 56

High School Basketball / Girls

Walton 15 West Florida 47

Pace 55 Niceville 50

Marianna 19 Rocky Bayou 18

Freeport 43 Jay 60

Mosley 41 Chiles 59

Gadsden 15 Rutherford 79

Central 22 Paxton 35

High School Soccer / Boys

Arnold 4 Fort Walton Beach 0 - Arnold Win 5A District 1 Championship

High School Soccer / Girls

Chiles 4 Mosley 2

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Panama City woman charged with grand theft for cashing fraudulent checks
Panama City woman charged for cashing fraudulent checks
Two Bay County men arrested in string of tri-county burglaries
Two Bay County men arrested in string of tri-county burglaries
Superintendent Bill Husfelt has announced his retirement later this year.
Bay District Schools Superintendent announces retirement
The Bay County Sheriff's Office says this is a person of interest.
Bay Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for person of interest
A local man is in critical condition after a motorcycle crash in Washington County Monday...
Chipley man in critical condition after Washington County motorcycle crash

Latest News

Area scores for Tuesday, January 31st
Student Athlete of the Week
Student Athlete of the Week: Kayla Maddox
Area scores and highlights for Monday, January 30th
Gulf Coast prepares for game with Chipola
Gulf Coast womens team getting set to host Chipola Wednesday