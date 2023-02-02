Bay County Sheriff patrol car involved in crash

Florida Highway Patrol responded to the scene of a vehicle crash involving a marked Bay County...
Florida Highway Patrol responded to the scene of a vehicle crash involving a marked Bay County Sheriff patrol vehicle.(MGN)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 7:21 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Florida Highway Patrol responded to the scene of a vehicle crash early Thursday morning involving a marked Bay County Sheriff patrol vehicle and a red Buick SUV at the intersection of US 98 and State Road 22 in the City of Callaway.

FHP said while responding to a 911 emergency, the Deputy traveling west on SR 22 entered the intersection and proceed to cross after all traffic came to a stop. The driver of the Buick failed to yield for the emergency vehicle crossing the intersection.

This action caused the left front of the Buick to collide into the right front of the Bay S.O. vehicle. There were no injuries to the driver of the SUV or the Deputy in the crash.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Panama City woman charged with grand theft for cashing fraudulent checks
Panama City woman charged for cashing fraudulent checks
The Bay County Sheriff's Office says this is a person of interest.
Bay Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for person of interest
Two Bay County men arrested in string of tri-county burglaries
Two Bay County men arrested in string of tri-county burglaries
Arrests made in Lois St. incident after authorities search for person of interest
Arrests made in Lois St. incident after authorities search for person of interest
Father (Andy) and son (Anthony) were taken into custody on Tuesday evening after deputies...
Father and son arrested for houseboat burglary

Latest News

Rumba lessons from the Dance Life Dance Studio on this Date Night Done Right.
Date Night Done Right: Dance Class
SGA Bay High Announcement
SGA Bay High Announcement
black history month
Panama City hosts Black History Month Proclamation
willie spears new book
New book highlights black history in Panama City