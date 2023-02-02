Bay County Sheriff patrol car involved in crash

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Florida Highway Patrol responded to the scene of a vehicle crash early Thursday morning involving a marked Bay County Sheriff patrol vehicle and a red Buick SUV at the intersection of US 98 and State Road 22 in the City of Callaway.

FHP said while responding to a 911 emergency, the Deputy traveling west on SR 22 entered the intersection and proceed to cross after all traffic came to a stop. The driver of the Buick failed to yield for the emergency vehicle crossing the intersection.

This action caused the left front of the Buick to collide into the right front of the Bay S.O. vehicle. There were no injuries to the driver of the SUV or the Deputy in the crash.

