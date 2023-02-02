Bay High principal and senior recognized at FASC District One Convention

Bay High principal and senior recognized at FASC District One Convention.
Bay High principal and senior recognized at FASC District One Convention.(Allison Baker)
By Allison Baker
Published: Feb. 1, 2023
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Florida Association of Student Councils District One Convention was held at Bay High School Wednesday.

More than 280 kids were in attendance from schools that range from Tallahassee to Pensacola.

At the end of the day, awards were announced which included the 2022-2023 District One Principal of the Year and that winner happened to be Bay High’s Principal, Blythe Carpenter.

“I didn’t realize they recognized principals at this convention so that was a surprise and even more of a surprise. I am certainly honored that our folk’s staff and students thought enough of me to write that in, on my behalf. For them to consider me a winner out of the category is very humbling and I am very proud to represent Bay High,” Carpenter said.

Bay High also took home an award for 2022-2023 District One Member of the Year, which went to senior Jazmira Guzman.

“It just shows that I worked really hard and that was recognized even though it wasn’t to be recognized truly I did it because I wanted to and I know the potential that this school has to be great,” Guzman said.

Bay and Mosley also announced at the end of the day they are joining together to host the state FASC convention at Bay High in 2024.

