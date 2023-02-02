Date Night Done Right: Dance class edition

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - February marks the month of romance. Since romance can come in many forms, the team takes on a new weekly segment for the month of February called “Date Night Done Right” to explore fun and creative ways to make those rare moments count.

This week, Andrea Rupley and Lila Buck from the Dance Life Dance Studio gave viewers a glimpse of what a Rumba lesson would look like.

If you’d like to try out dancing for a date idea, you can participate in the studio’s Sweetheart Soiree. The event is February 18th from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Couples can learn a romantic dance, share a candlelit dinner with wine and dance the evening away with a private dance party. Limited tickets are available, so call the studio at (567) 362-5433 to make your reservation.

Watch the videos attached for some new moves and learn more by visiting the Dance Life Dance Studio’s website here.

To stay in the know on the variety of dance classes the studio offers, check out their Facebook page here.

