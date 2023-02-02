Date Night Done Right: Dance class edition

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 9:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - February marks the month of romance. Since romance can come in many forms, the team takes on a new weekly segment for the month of February called “Date Night Done Right” to explore fun and creative ways to make those rare moments count.

This week, Andrea Rupley and Lila Buck from the Dance Life Dance Studio gave viewers a glimpse of what a Rumba lesson would look like.

If you’d like to try out dancing for a date idea, you can participate in the studio’s Sweetheart Soiree. The event is February 18th from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Couples can learn a romantic dance, share a candlelit dinner with wine and dance the evening away with a private dance party. Limited tickets are available, so call the studio at (567) 362-5433 to make your reservation.

Watch the videos attached for some new moves and learn more by visiting the Dance Life Dance Studio’s website here.

To stay in the know on the variety of dance classes the studio offers, check out their Facebook page here.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Panama City woman charged with grand theft for cashing fraudulent checks
Panama City woman charged for cashing fraudulent checks
The Bay County Sheriff's Office says this is a person of interest.
Bay Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for person of interest
Two Bay County men arrested in string of tri-county burglaries
Two Bay County men arrested in string of tri-county burglaries
Arrests made in Lois St. incident after authorities search for person of interest
Arrests made in Lois St. incident after authorities search for person of interest
Father (Andy) and son (Anthony) were taken into custody on Tuesday evening after deputies...
Father and son arrested for houseboat burglary

Latest News

A new head is taking the reigns over at Eastern Shipbuilding Group.
New CEO at Eastern Shipbuilding as former retires
This week's Golden Apple Award Winner is always willing to help his students with anything.
This Week’s Golden Apple Award Winner is Jeff Martin
This week's Golden Apple Award Winner is always willing to help his students with anything.
This Week's Golden Apple Award Winner is Jeff Martin
Rumba lessons from the Dance Life Dance Studio on this Date Night Done Right.
Date Night Done Right: Dance Class part two