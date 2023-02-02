Dr Pepper introduces new flavor, ‘Strawberries & Cream’

Dr Pepper announced a new flavor "Strawberries & Cream" is joining its drink lineup.
Dr Pepper announced a new flavor "Strawberries & Cream" is joining its drink lineup.(Dr Pepper via PR Newswire)
By Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 11:47 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Dr Pepper announced a new “flavor innovation” is joining its lineup of beverages.

The company released Dr Pepper “Strawberries & Cream” as part of its permanent lineup on Wednesday.

According to a press release from the company, the new drink includes the 23 flavors that make up a regular Dr Pepper as well as “layers of refreshing strawberry flavor and a smooth, creamy finish.”

Dr Pepper said the new soda will be hitting stores nationwide this month. It will be available in 12-ounce 12 packs in both regular and zero sugar.

They also said a new social campaign involving “Strawberries & Cream” will be launching this spring.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Panama City woman charged with grand theft for cashing fraudulent checks
Panama City woman charged for cashing fraudulent checks
The Bay County Sheriff's Office says this is a person of interest.
Bay Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for person of interest
Two Bay County men arrested in string of tri-county burglaries
Two Bay County men arrested in string of tri-county burglaries
Father (Andy) and son (Anthony) were taken into custody on Tuesday evening after deputies...
Father and son arrested for houseboat burglary
Arrests made in Lois St. incident after authorities search for person of interest
Arrests made in Lois St. incident after authorities search for person of interest

Latest News

FILE - Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington,...
House GOP votes to oust Democrat Omar from major committee
Police in Oregon say the suspect in a violent kidnapping killed two men before being cornered...
Police: Kidnapper wanted for torturing woman, killing 2 strangers found under house
Police in Oregon say the suspect in a violent kidnapping killed two men before being cornered...
Kidnapper leaves bloody trail in Oregon, hides under house
Singer Bruce Springsteen, right, and E Street Band member Nils Lofgren perform during their...
Bruce Springsteen, E Street Band launch 1st tour in 6 years