Man charged for stalking teen girl, police say

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man was taken in custody after being accused of stalking a teen girl, according to Fort Walton Beach Police Department.

On Monday morning, an officer met with the School Resource Deputy at Bruner Middle School, who said a 13-year-old girl had approached him and said an older Hispanic male had been following her home.

The juvenile told the deputy the man had followed her for a while, most recently a few days ago, and showed a picture of him and his vehicle.

Officers say they were able to identify the male as 58-year-old Jose Alejandro Crespin, an arrest warrant was obtained, and took him into custody.

Crespin was charged with aggravated stalking of a child under 16 years of age.

Fort Walton Beach Police urge the public to remember the following tips if you believe you are being stalked:

Vary your routines, including changing your routes to and from work/school/grocery store/etc.

Be aware of your surroundings and avoid isolated locations.

Keep a record or log of each incident.

Consider obtaining a protective order against the person. (Contact your local courthouse for more.)

Call the police if you feel like you are in immediate danger. (FWBPD Communications #850-833-9546 or 911)

