Mexico Beach’s housing opportunities will soon expand

MEXICO BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Construction is paving the way to more accessible housing in Mexico Beach.

“It’s under construction now,” Mike Kerrigan, Vice President of Marketing and Communications for The St. Joe Company, said. “[It’s] nearing completion of 216 units. [They’re] one, two, and three-bedroom apartments.”

The Mexico Beach Crossings community broke ground in 2021. It’s all part of The St. Joe Company’s master-planned community in Mexico Beach.

Company officials said the location they chose for their development is strategic.

“Our objective is to fit a need we see in the marketplace,” Kerrigan said. “The Tyndall redevelopment is creating a need for new housing.”

The base’s multi-billion dollar rebuild project is expected to bring thousands of people to the area. That, in turn, will help the local economy.

“Rooftops bring people and people bring commerce,” Doug Baber, City Administrator of Mexico Beach, said. “It’s going to help us with things that we’re lacking with some of the businesses we don’t have, or we’ve never had in Mexico Beach. The more people, the more workers, the more population you have to support that.”

The apartments aren’t the only things on the vision board. The St. Joe Company also plans to build townhomes on the land next to the apartments.

“People will start to see those going vertical really here in the next couple of months,” Kerrigan said.

Mexico Beach Mayor Al Cathey said all of the construction will be an asset to the community.

“We need growth, and we need good managed growth,” Cathey said. “I think that’s what we’re going to see here, and I believe as time evolves and this is developed, we’ll just see the benefit for the city all the way around.”

St. Joe Company officials say they’re taking down information from those who are interested in the apartments. You can visit the company’s website for the latest on the project. An opening date is still in the works.

