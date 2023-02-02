Mosley Football Players Making Lifelong Dreams Come True

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Over at Mosley High today, A.D. Doug Lee, and head football coach Tommy Joe Whiddon overseeing the signing ceremony of five players today.

CeeJay Chima, a running back, signing with Southeastern, a Division Two program in Lakeland.

Cree Ross, who played all over the field for the Dolphins the past few seasons, going to Birmingham Southern, a D-3 program.

Braden Roark, who played on both sides of the line for the ‘fins, bound for Huntingdon, a D3 school in Montgomery.

Isaac Paul, another who played many positions, including receiver and defensive back, is off to Kennesaw State which is moving to D1 ball as part of Conference USA this coming season. All in all, a big day at Mosley.

