New CEO at Eastern Shipbuilding as former retires

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A new head is taking the reigns over at Eastern Shipbuilding Group.

Joey D’Isernia was appointed CEO and Chairman of the Board on Thursday, bringing Brian D’Isernia’s 46 years in the role to a close.

Joey spent his entire career working in the shipyard with his father and brother. When he became president in 2015, he oversaw Eastern’s rapid recovery after Hurricane Michael.

“We all stood on Brian’s shoulders as he built this company from the ground up. I am deeply humbled as I step into this role knowing how much my father sacrificed for us and for this company. We will carry on his legacy and maintain Eastern’s core values of delivering our clients exceptional service and the highest quality vessels,” said Joey D’Isernia.

